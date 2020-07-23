Disney Removes MULAN From Release Schedule; Pushes Back New STAR WARS & AVATAR Movies By A Year

Some disappointing, but not entirely unsurprising news here. Thanks to a spike in coronavirus cases, Disney has decided to pull Mulan from its release schedule and shake up Star Wars and Avatar dates...

As The Unites States and many other parts of the world struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney has decided to reshuffle much of its schedule, postponing the live-action Mulan movie indefinitely and pushing back James Cameron's Avatar sequels along with the untitled Star Wars movies.

Niki Caro's Mulan remake was scheduled for release on Aug. 21 (after already being delayed twice), but now finds itself in limbo without a new set launch date. It's possible that Disney may eventually cut their loses and send it direct to VOD, but that will almost certainly be a last resort.

“Over the last few months, it’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for Mulan as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world,” a Walt Disney Studios spokesperson said in a statement.

This shakeup also means that we won't be returning to the galaxy far, far away (on the big screen, at least) until 2023, as the three untitled Star Wars movies on Disney's calendar have also been pushed back by a year. They will now hit theaters on December 2023, 2025, and 2027.

There's no mention of Marvel's Black Widow, so we assume that's sticking with its November 6, 2020 date.