STAR WARS: Breakdown Of Colin Trevorrow's EPISODE IX Final Act Features Big Shocks And Character Deaths

Kylo Ren Gains A New Force Power





We follow Kylo Ren as he arrives on the planet that ancient Sith Master Tor Valum calls home. The decrepit alien once helped train Emperor Palpatine, but his home now lies in ruins and a Sith helmet with a skull lies on the ground, "A reminder that while the Jedi live on...the Sith become dust."



Coming face to face with the Sith, Kylo asks him if he trained Darth Plagueis and Valum makes it clear that the name means "nothing" to him. A hint, perhaps, that Palpatine lied about his past? Either way, he makes it clear that Kylo needs to forget his past or he risks becoming just like the other dead Sith who have been left behind on this planet. We follow Kylo Ren as he arrives on the planet that ancient Sith Master Tor Valum calls home. The decrepit alien once helped train Emperor Palpatine, but his home now lies in ruins and a Sith helmet with a skull lies on the ground,Coming face to face with the Sith, Kylo asks him if he trained Darth Plagueis and Valum makes it clear that the name means "nothing" to him. A hint, perhaps, that Palpatine lied about his past? Either way, he makes it clear that Kylo needs to forget his past or he risks becoming just like the other dead Sith who have been left behind on this planet.

"The living force is nourishment," Valum says. "The more one consumes the stronger one becomes. To take life is to cheat death." He shows Kylo how to essentially remove the Force from living beings, a power which is described as being vampiric in nature.



Since we first brought you that breakdown of Colin Trevorrow's script for Star Wars: Episode IX , multiple outlets have confirmed that it is indeed the real deal and not fan-fiction submitted to Reddit!Now, additional details have been revealed about the movie's final act and, well, there are some major shockers here. You definitely need to check out our initial recap before delving into this (you can do so by clicking HERE ), as we kick things off with Kylo Ren meeting his new "Master" before diving deep into the final battle between the former Ben Solo and Rey.Oh, and there just so happens to be a massive, albeit temporary, character death.It's still hard to say whether Duel of the Fates would have better than The Rise of Skywalker, but there's a lot here to love - as well as some things many fans are bound to hate.To check out this recap of key moments from the original movie's final act, all you guys need to do is hit the "View List" button below.