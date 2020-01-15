STAR WARS: Breakdown Of Colin Trevorrow's EPISODE IX Final Act Features Big Shocks And Character Deaths

As Kylo Ren and Rey confront each other, we learn from the latter that he's in great pain beneath his mask and that the Dark Side has left him an empty husk inside. He counters Rey's comments by offering her the chance to rule the Galaxy alongside him just like the ancients did, with the Dark side and the Light working in tandem.She rejects him, though, and reveals that she now knows what he did to her family.They didn't sell her for drinking money; instead, they were hiding from Kylo Ren and his Knights, and we then learn that the scene in The Force Awakens with the villains standing in the rain surrounded by those bodies was the night he killed them both at the behest of Supreme Leader Snoke. He admits to being responsible for their demise and takes credit for her being safe on Jakku.