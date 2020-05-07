STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Concept Art Reveals Babu Frik's Nintendo Gameboy-Inspired Tech

Love him or hate him, Babu Frik certainly got Star Wars fans talking after his appearance in The Rise of Skywalker , and this concept art reveals how the Nintendo Gameboy inspired some of his tech...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker divided fans, but the craziness of 2020 (and the success of The Mandalorian) has definitely helped distract from that. That's probably for the best, as the final chapter in the "Skywalker Saga" was a critical and commercial flop, and it's going to take a while for Lucasfilm to recover from that.

However, something the vast majority of fans did love was the debut of Babu Frik. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg was, in fact, such a fan of the character that he suggested the tiny mechanic appear during the final battle so fans would know he had survived Kijimi's destruction.

The Rise of Skywalker concept artist Matthew Savage has now shared some of his designs for Frik's workshop and, as you can see, one of the machines in there (which did indeed make it into the final cut) was actually inspired by the classic Nintento Gameboy. It's seriously cool, and quite fitting as it's not exactly hard to imagine Frik in one of Nintendo's kid-friendly games.

Check out the concept art below:

