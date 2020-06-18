THE CLONE WARS: Rumored STAR WARS Spinoff Series Could Include Characters From Season 7

There's another big Star Wars TV show rumour doing the rounds today as it's been reported that the next animated spinoff on Disney+ will focus on The Bad Batch from season seven of The Clone Wars ...

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the future of the Star Wars franchise on the small screen, and we've been hearing a lot of rumblings lately about what Lucasfilm has planned. Not much has actually been confirmed, of course, but news on that front would likely have come our way at Star Wars Celebration, so it's possible news will still be shared over the summer.

One of these rumoured Disney+ TV shows is an animated series which somehow ties into The Clone Wars. While that story is over, there are plenty of ways to expand the property, and that's what these latest claims from Kessel Run Transmissions indicate.

Apparently, this show would take place after the Siege of Mandalore, and while Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex are both expected to appear, so too will Commander Wolffe (just in supporting roles, though). As they explain, "Certain characters in this series, we were recently introduced to in the seventh season of The Clone Wars."

Later, it was added on Twitter that the leads are, in fact, likely be The Bad Batch characters Hunter, Crosshair, Tech, Wrecker, and Echo. The plan, apparently, is for it to be released next year.

Are you guys excited for this rumoured Star Wars series?

