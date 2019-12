TENET: Check Out The Mind-Bending First Trailer For Christopher Nolan's New Sci-Fi Thriller

A film by Christopher Nolan. #TENET – in theaters July 17. See the trailer in theaters for #MaximumEffect. pic.twitter.com/U6nKmA55fT — TENET (@TENETFilm) December 19, 2019

The first trailer foris now online, and while it doesn't exactly spell out the plot, it definitely gives us a better idea of what to expect from Christopher Nolan's) latest film.We had been led to believe that Tenet was an espionage thriller, and while that does appear to be the case, this footage makes it very clear that a sci-fi element will also be involved.As far as we can tell, John David Washington and Robert Pattinson play secret agents assigned to prevent World War III. It looks like they may know almost as little as we do, as Washington's character is given just one word to go on: "tenet."Here's what Nolan had to say during an interview with EW: explains the director.The trailer features some impressive action shots, which seemingly make it clear that some kind of time-travel device will be utilized by the characters. Check it out below along with a poster, and let us know what you think in the comments.also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Kenneth Branagh, and is set to hit theaters on July 17.