TENET: Check Out The Mind-Bending First Trailer For Christopher Nolan's New Sci-Fi Thriller
The first trailer for Tenet is now online, and while it doesn't exactly spell out the plot, it definitely gives us a better idea of what to expect from Christopher Nolan's (Inception, The Dark Knight) latest film.
"Welcome to the afterlife." As promised, the first official trailer for Christopher Nolan's mysterious new sci-fi thriller, Tenet, is now online. Check out some cool, mind-bending action after the jump.
We had been led to believe that Tenet was an espionage thriller, and while that does appear to be the case, this footage makes it very clear that a sci-fi element will also be involved.
As far as we can tell, John David Washington and Robert Pattinson play secret agents assigned to prevent World War III. It looks like they may know almost as little as we do, as Washington's character is given just one word to go on: "tenet."
Here's what Nolan had to say during an interview with EW:
“We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places,” explains the director. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”
The trailer features some impressive action shots, which seemingly make it clear that some kind of time-travel device will be utilized by the characters. Check it out below along with a poster, and let us know what you think in the comments.
Tenet also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Kenneth Branagh, and is set to hit theaters on July 17.
