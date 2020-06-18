TENET: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, & Elizabeth Debicki Look Intriuging As Hell In New Stills

While practically nothing is known about the film's true plot, we have seven new stills from Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated Tenet , offering new looks at John David Washington and Robert Pattinson!

With the three stars behind Warner Bros.' Tenet , John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki, covering the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly , the trade has shared seven new photos from the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan-directed blockbuster.

While the cover story is light on major revelations, EW does exclusively reveal that Washington's character in the film will be an operative known only as "Protagonist," which is certainly an intriguing tease and essentially lines up with a lot of the marketing we've seen thus far.

Initially slated for a July 17th release, the film was recently moved to July 31st to allow more time for theaters to reopen, but with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, it remains to be seen whether the Nolan epic will even be able to make its new date as the studio is already said to be eyeing a potential second move.

John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.”



Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.



Not time travel. Inversion.



“Tenet” was filmed on location across seven countries.



Tenet hits theaters July 31