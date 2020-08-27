TENET: New 9-Minute Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Released Ahead Of September 3 Premiere

After a long, strange, (COVID-19 paved) winding road, Christopher Nolan's Tenet is finally set to premiere in U.S. theaters on September 3. To celebrate, a new behind-the-scenes feature has been released.

Tenet may already be out in U.K. theaters, but Christopher Nolan fans in the U.S. will have to wait a few more days to see The Dark Knight Rises director's upcoming sci-fi blockbuster. Of course, the North American premiere comes after a series of New Mutants-esque release date changes that saw the film delayed from its original July 17 debut.

Next week's Tenet premiere in the U.S. comes as a significant number of theaters remain shut. Most notably, cinemas located in New York City and Los Angeles, the two biggest film markets in the U.S., will be keeping their doors closed amid elevated Covid-19 cases. Additionally, new COVID-19 operating procedures will see seating capacity for most screenings reduced by almost 60%.

Still, with very little competition, some box office analysts are predicting Tenet to have a fairly strong domestic box office debut. Internationally, the film is charting for a $25+ million opening weekend gross from showings in the UK, France, Korea, Germany and Australia. With an estimated production budget of $200-$225 million, the action, sci-fi spy flick will certainly have its work cut out to break even during these uncertain times.

Tenet currently has a rotten tomatoes score of 83% from 95 critics. Do you plan on seeing the movie in theaters or will you wait for it to hit OnDemand? Alternatively, would you be willing to pay a heftier, Mulan-esque $30 fee to see Tenet earlier? Share your opinions in the comment section below.

Click Here to read our own Mark Cassidy's review of Tenet.

Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.



Not time travel. Inversion.