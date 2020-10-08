Jared Leto Seemingly Revealed The Title Of The New TRON Movie In Since Deleted Tweet

We found out that Disney was officially moving forward with a third Tron movie earlier today, and star Jared Leto ( Suicide Squad ) now appears to have let the title slip in a since deleted Tweet...

News broke earlier today that Disney was moving forward with a follow-up to Tron: Legacy with Garth Davis (Lion; Mary Magdalene) taking over directing duties. The trade report also confirmed that Jared Leto would star, and the Morbius actor now appears to have revealed a little more than he should have in a since deleted Tweet.

Leto took to social media to confirm his involvement with the project, but the original version of the Tweet you see below included the movie's title: Tron: Ares.

I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES - I will be starring in TRON.



We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love.



We have some very special ideas in store for you all...🤗



See you in the grid!👨🏼‍🎤 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) August 10, 2020

This could be a working or placeholder title (the movie hasn't been officially greenlit yet, so it's obviously very early days), but the fact that Leto removed the Tweet so quickly certainly suggests that he let the title slip before either realizing his error or getting a telling off from the House of Mouse.

What do you guys think of the title? Are you looking forward to another adventure in The Grid? Let us know in the usual place.