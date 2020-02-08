New SHANG-CHI & THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Set Video Emerges As Production Resumes

Production has now officially resumed on Marvel's Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings in Sydney, Australia, and a local news channel has shared some video footage of sets being constructed...

We recently learned that cameras were set to begin rolling on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings again after the Marvel movie became one of the first major productions to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and we now have some footage of sets being constructed as filming resumes in Sydney, Australia.

7News has shared some helicopter shots of the massive set, with crews hard at work building what appears to be a Chinese temple and some of the houses in the surrounding village. There's no sign of any cast member, unfortunately, but we may get a glimpse of some of the stars in the coming weeks as shooting continues.

It's not Asia and it's not Hollywood; it is Western Sydney, home to the newest addition of the @Marvel movie franchise. The 7NEWS chopper captured these scenes today as work resumed building the set for the upcoming production, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/pvDbMyRHlb — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 2, 2020

In related news, Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery, Crazy Rich Asians) has shared an Instagram post which many have taken as confirmation that she's joined the cast of the martial arts adventure. We first reported on this back in January.

Yeoh had a small role as Aleta Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and while there's always a chance she'll play the same character in Shang-Chi, it seems unlikely. We still don't know a whole lot about the plot, but it's difficult to imagine it tying into the cosmic side of the MCU to any significant degree.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung, and is set to hit theaters on May 7, 2021.