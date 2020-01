SHANG-CHI & THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Reportedly Adds MULAN Actress Rosalind Chao

As production on Marvel'sdraws near (there are unconfirmed reports that cameras are already rolling in Australia), news on which actors have joined the ensemble continues to come our way via studio casting sheets.Following their report that Michelle Yeoh has signed on in an undisclosed role , The Illuminerdi has learned that Rosalind Chao has also joined the project. Chao is listed as "Mom," and the site believes she'll be playing the mother of Awkwafina's mysterious character.Chao will soon appear in Disney's live-action remake of, but she will be more recognizable to Trekkies as Keiko O'Brien fromand. Her other credits includeandDirected by Destin Daniel Cretton,will star Simu Liu as Shang-Chi and Tony Leung as the Mandarin. The martial arts adventure is set to hit theaters on February 12, 2021.