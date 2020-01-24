SHANG-CHI & THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Reportedly Adds MULAN Actress Rosalind Chao
As production on Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings draws near (there are unconfirmed reports that cameras are already rolling in Australia), news on which actors have joined the ensemble continues to come our way via studio casting sheets.
Another casting addition for Marvel's upcoming Shang-Chi movie here, as a new report indicates that Rosalind Chao (Mulan, Star Trek) has joined the ensemble as the mother of Awkwafina's character...
Following their report that Michelle Yeoh has signed on in an undisclosed role, The Illuminerdi has learned that Rosalind Chao has also joined the project. Chao is listed as "Mom," and the site believes she'll be playing the mother of Awkwafina's mysterious character.
Chao will soon appear in Disney's live-action remake of Mulan, but she will be more recognizable to Trekkies as Keiko O'Brien from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine. Her other credits include The O.C., Don't Trust the Bitch in Apartment 23, The Big Brawl, What Dreams May Come and Freaky Friday.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will star Simu Liu as Shang-Chi and Tony Leung as the Mandarin. The martial arts adventure is set to hit theaters on February 12, 2021.
