J.K. Simmons Reveals That He's Signed On To Appear In Multiple SPIDER-MAN Sequels In The MCU

In a new interview, while promoting the Defending Jacob finale, Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons revealed that he's actually signed on to appear in multiple Spider-Man: Far From Home sequels.

Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons shocked the world last year when he reprised his fan-favorite role as J. Jonah Jameson in Sony/Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home and according to some recent comments during the Defending Jacob press tour, it sounds like we may be getting a lot more of him in the not-so-distant future as the new-age Spider-Verse films continue to grow and expand.

When asked, on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing podcast, if he expects to reprise his role as J. Jonah Jameson in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel, he says, "I don't know if I would use the word expect.," before explaining that while he has signed on to appear in multiple Spider-Man sequels presumably all set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio - Sony Pictures - isn't necessarily obligated to use him in any follow-up.

However, considering how well his Far From Home cameo was received by audiences, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Sony or Marvel Studios wouldn't bring him back to annoy the living hell out of young Peter Parker (Tom Holland), especially now that he's had his identity exposed.

Regardless, Simmons isn't letting the uncertainty surrounding his future as JJJ get him down and remains extremely grateful for getting a chance to once again play in Spidey's sandbox. "It's great to have the opportunity, as these things evolve, to be one of the holdovers from the previous version."

Speaking of the previous version, a.k.a. the beloved Raimi trilogy, Simmons elaborated on landing the now-iconic part, describing his "old-school, classic camera test" to win over a number of skeptical executives who were hoping to land a bigger name for the part. "The producers and the people at Sony, they needed to be convinced, because obviously, there were a lot of much more high-profile actors that they had in mind that would help with the box office. It was very nerve-wracking."

As for the scene he was asked to perform, it's one of the most memorable JJJ moments from the original film, "It included a scene where the Green Goblin breaks through the windows and picks me up by the throat, lifts me up in the air, and is strangling me, I'm holding the script pages, reading the scene on the audition, but then at the same time, trying to…" (here he makes a hilariously cartoonish strangling noise) "…pretending I'm being lifted by the neck and choked."