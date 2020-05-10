RUMOR MILL: Kirsten Dunst And Dane DeHaan May Reprise SPIDER-MAN And TASM 2 Roles In The MCU

This seems a tad ridiculous, but if a new rumor is to be taken seriously, then Kirsten Dunst (Mary Jane Watson) and Dane DeHaan (Harry Osborn) are gearing up to make their MCU debuts in a future project!

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

It was recently revealed that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star Jamie Foxx will reprise the role of Electro in Spider-Man 3. The two franchises are obviously set in different worlds (with different versions of the web-slinger), and it's unclear if the Oscar-winner is set to play the same Electro or a rebooted one.

Either way, fans are convinced that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are teaming up for some sort of "Spider-Verse" event; a move that might make sense after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Now, it's being reported that Kirsten Dunst and Dane DeHaan are also being eyed to reprise the roles of MJ and Harry Osborn from their respective Spider-Man franchises! Apparently, this isn't necessarily for Spider-Man 3, either, so it could be that the Sorcerer Supreme visits their worlds in the Doctor Strange sequel.

Seeing more of Dunst is likely to be welcomed (especially if she's joined by Tobey Maguire's web-slinger), but it's hard to imagine anyone wanting to see more of DeHaan's dreadful interpretation of the Green Goblin.

This rumor feels like an example of an online scooper throwing some guesses at the wall to see what sticks, so don't bank on it happening - unless the three big screen Spider-Men really are being lined up to take on a threat so big that it requires their combined radioactive powers!

