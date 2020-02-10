Tom Holland Gets Surprisingly Tight-Lipped About The Spider-Verse In This Resurfaced FAR FROM HOME Interview

As fans know, Tom Holland doesn't have much of a poker face and while his reaction to this Spider-Verse question may have meant nothing then, it may mean something now in the light of yesterday's news...

While Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is no Mark Ruffalo when it comes to spoiling anything major, he isn't exactly known for being good at keeping secrets either, often sharing spoiler-y tidbits for fans on his personal Instagram as well as during convention appearances and his media interviews.

With the bombshell news from yesterday that Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx would be joining the cast of Marvel's still-untitled Spider-Man threequel as Electro, there's been much buzz around the internet that Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige and Sony Pictures may be setting the stage for a live-action Spider-Verse movie, something Foxx himself alluded to earlier this afternoon.

Following the report, an old interview from the Spider-Man: Far From Home press junket resurfaced with Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon answering a question about a potential Spider-Verse movie and in light of yesterday's news, their reactions - or lack thereof - are very telling as Holland basically freezes before sharing knowing looks with Zendaya and Batalon while attempting to deflect.

He does eventually recover and, without tipping his hand too much, expresses that he'd absolutely love to make a movie with both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, but it's Marvel and Sony's call whether it actually happens or not, which is an answer both studios were likely happy with.

However, you should probably still watch the clip below and judge for yourself...