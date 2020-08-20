Olivia Wilde Seemingly Confirms That Her Female-Centric Marvel Movie Is SPIDER-WOMAN

Following the news that Olivia Wilde will helm a mysterious Marvel movie for Sony Pictures, the actress/director has taken to Twitter to confirm the news while hinting that is will indeed be Spider-Woman .

Earlier tonight, we found out that actress turned director Olivia Wilde (Booksmart) had signed on to helm a mysterious female-centric Marvel movie for Sony Pictures. Though unconfirmed, the untitled project was believed to be Spider-Woman, and Wilde now appears to have made it official.

The Tron: Legacy star sent out the following Tweet shortly after the news broke. She doesn't mention the character by name, but that Spider emoji should leave little doubt.

Several different characters have assumed the identity of Spider-Woman over the years, and despite the initial report indicating that Wilde - who will also co-write the film with Katie Silberman - may introduce a brand new hero to take up the mantle, our money is on Jessica Drew.

Previous rumors have suggested that Sony may be looking into developing a spinoff focusing on the original (and best?) incarnation of Spider-Woman, which makes her the most likely candidate.

Plus, Marvel just sent out this Tweet! Coincidence? Maybe...

Spy, private detective, and Spider-Woman. What can we say about Jessica Drew? She's been it all. 🕷️ https://t.co/xkMHtbX5PR — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 20, 2020

What do you guys make of these Tweets? Let us know in the usual place.