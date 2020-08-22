THE SUICIDE SQUAD DC FanDome Sneak Peek Reveals First Footage From The Movie And BTS Interviews

Warner Bros. has released an DC FanDome exclusive sneak peek for The Suicide Squad revealing the first footage from the DC Comics movie along with behind the scenes content and some killer interviews...

Well, DC FanDome is proving to be even better than Comic-Con! After that awesome cast video, Warner Bros. has now released a sneak peek at The Suicide Squad. It's not exactly a trailer, but there are a few seconds of footage from the DC Comics sequel which give us a better idea of what to expect.

Essentially, it's a behind the scenes featurette, but as well as plenty of insightful comments from writer/director James Gunn and the cast, we get to see Task Force X's members in action.

There's also concept art for each character, and details on what role certain villains will play in the proceedings (it sounds like John Cena's Peacemaker will be a lot of fun to spend time with). Weasel also looks like a wonderfully weird creation, and is brought to life with VFX courtesy of Sean Gunn.

Overall, The Suicide Squad looks fantastic, and an actual teaser trailer really can't get here soon enough. For now, though, this is more than enough to keep us going and, hell, we see King Shark eat a guy! Honestly, it's hard to ask for much more than that from a movie featuring this gang of baddies.

Check out the footage below:

