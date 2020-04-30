SUPERMAN: MAN OF TOMORROW First Look Photo Released & Impressive Voice Cast Revealed

With Justice League Dark: Apokolips War expected to wrap up the current continuity of DC animated movies, EW has just shared our first look at the future with a new still from Superman: Man of Tomorrow !

With next month's Justice League Dark: Apokolips War expected to bring an end to the DC Animated Universe as we know it, Entertainment Weekly has shared a first look at the future of DC animated adventures with the first still from this summer's Superman: Man of Tomorrow, which will presumably reboot the entire universe and usher in a whole new era of DC animated movies.

The story will pick up with a young Clark Kent (Darren Criss) interning at the Daily Planet and essentially learning on the fly (no pun intended) how to also be Superman and save the city of Metropolis from a series of major threats from Lex Luthor (Zachary Quinto), Parasite (Ryan Hurst) and Lobo (Brett Dalton).

Darren Criss (Glee; Hollywood) is voicing the Man of Steel with a supporting cast consisting of Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond; Heroes) as Lex Luthor, Alexandra Daddario (True Detective; San Andreas) as Lois Lane, Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.; Elementary) as the Main Man Lobo, Ryan Hurst (Remember the Titans; The Walking Dead) as Parasite, Ike Amadi (Mass Effect 3; Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge) as Martian Manhunter, Neil Flynn (Scrubs; Mean Girls) as Jonathan Kent, and Bellamy Young (Scandal; Scrubs) as Martha Kent.

Chris Palmer (Voltron: Legendary Defender) is directing with a screenplay from Tim Sheridan (The Death of Superman; Reign of the Supermen).

A release date has not yet been set, but it's due out on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD this summer.