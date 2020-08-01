THE FLASH Director Says The Upcoming DC Movie Will Be A "Different" Take On FLASHPOINT

It looks like the Scarlet Speedster's first solo movie will indeed be at least partially based on the Flashpoint comic book arc, as confirmed by The Flash director Andy Muschietti himself. Take a look...

Flash movie to adapt the popular Flashpoint comic book storyline, but director Andy Muschietti has now confirmed that his film will indeed borrow elements from that reality-altering tale - although it doesn't sound like it's going to be anything close to a direct adaptation.



Underwater, and he revealed that The Scarlet Speedster's solo adventure will present a “different version of Flashpoint than you’re expecting.”



The filmmaker didn't elaborate, but one would assume that even if the plot takes a few big liberties with the original story, at least some of the alternate reality/time-travel elements will remain. Perhaps Jeffrey Dean Morgan will get the chance to reprise the role of Thomas Wayne after all!



We'll hopefully get some more details on this fairly soon, although The Flash is not expected to go into production until next year to meet its 2022 release date. For now, let us know what you make of this news, and check out recent updates on some other upcoming DC movies below.



Superman



We'll start with the character DC fans are most curious about, The Man of Steel.



It doesn't sound like anything is set in stone when it comes to this iconic hero, but Variety does confirm that the studio has had discussions with director J.J. Abrams to see if he could "help find a way to make Superman relevant to modern audiences." Michael B. Jordan was also in talks to play the character, but apparently he wasn't ready to commit to the project.



Henry Cavill recently stated that he wasn't done with Supes yet, but it certainly sounds like the role is vacant!



Batman



We know Matt Reeves is in the process of rebooting The Dark Knight with Robert Pattinson taking over the cape 'n cowl, but it sounds like there are also tentative plans in place for spin-offs featuring the villains that'll be introduced in the movie, including the Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell), and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz).



We know Matt Reeves is in the process of rebooting The Dark Knight with Robert Pattinson taking over the cape 'n cowl, but it sounds like there are also tentative plans in place for spin-offs featuring the villains that'll be introduced in the movie, including the Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell), and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz).

Apparently, "key cast members from The Batman and Birds of Prey have contract options to appear in sequels and standalone films."

Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad

The success of Todd Philips' Joker appears to have inspired a lot of confidence in future R-rated projects, and it looks like Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad will both carry the more adult-oriented rating.



The success of Todd Philips' Joker appears to have inspired a lot of confidence in future R-rated projects, and it looks like Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad will both carry the more adult-oriented rating.

These Harley Quinn-centric outings are not expected to be in the "pitch-black, grim vein of Joker" however, and will likely be much lighter in tone. A series of recent Birds of Prey reshoots are said to have "dramatically improved test screening results."

Green Lantern



Despite the recent announcement of a Greg Barlanti-produced Green Lantern series for HBO Max, that Green Lantern Corps movie is still said to be a priority at WB.



Despite the recent announcement of a Greg Barlanti-produced Green Lantern series for HBO Max, that Green Lantern Corps movie is still said to be a priority at WB.

Apparently, Geoff Johns is set to deliver a script at the end of the year, and the project may be presented to Abrams and Bad Robot to see if the company would be interested in producing.

The Flash



Despite rumors to the contrary, that standalone Flash movie is still very much in development with It director Andy Muschietti at the helm.



Despite rumors to the contrary, that standalone Flash movie is still very much in development with It director Andy Muschietti at the helm.

Ezra Miller is set to reprise the role of Barry Allen, but he is tied up until shooting finishes on the next Fantastic Beasts film, which means that cameras are unlikely to roll until 2021. Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) is working on the screenplay, and will then move on to write the solo Batgirl movie.

Aquaman and The Trench



James Wan is still attached to direct a sequel to the billion-dollar hit that was Aquaman, but shooting is not expected to commence until early 2021.



James Wan is still attached to direct a sequel to the billion-dollar hit that was Aquaman, but shooting is not expected to commence until early 2021.

Warner Bros. is also still planning a spin-off based around the villainous undersea creatures known as The Trench, and a director is currently being sought.