THE FLASH: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Rumored To Be In Talks To Return As Thomas Wayne In "Flashpoint" Adaptation

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has made his interest in plating the Flashpoint Batman known on a number of occasions, and a new report now claims that he's in talks to star in The Flash ...

The DC Extended Universe's continuity is something of a mess, so a movie like The Flash adapting Flashpoint would help make sense of things (like why there's suddenly a new Batman, for example). It's been rumoured from fairly early on that the Scarlet Speedster's solo outing will feature that storyline, but after so many writers and directors have taken a crack at it, it's hard to say.

Now, though, a new rumour has surfaced which claims that The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is in talks to reprise his Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice role as Thomas Wayne.

Something tells us he'll suit up as the Flashpoint Batman if this does indeed happen, and fans will 100% be on board with that. Zack Snyder's Justice League is believed to feature time-travel after the Fastest Man Alive travels back to rectify some mistakes made during the final battle against Steppenwolf. However, it will obviously be The Flash which fully explores that concept.

This is obviously just a rumour for now, so should be taken with a pinch of salt. It does make sense if we're getting a Flashpoint adaptation of some sort, though, and could go some way in rebooting this shared world and helping set the stage for a new era of storytelling from the DCEU.

What do you guys think?