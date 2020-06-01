THE DARK KNIGHT Star Christian Bale Reportedly In Talks To Join Marvel's THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
Collider ace Jeff Sneider is reporting that Academy Award-winner Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari) is currently in talks to join the cast of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder in an undisclosed role.
Well, here's a shocker to start your New Year. It's being reported that former Dark Knight Christian Bale is currently in talks to join the cast of Marvel Studios & Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder!
It's still very early in the casting process, but if his deal closes, this would be a very unexpected - but welcome - return to the world of comic book movies for Bale, after he famously starred in Christopher Nolan's acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy as the titular hero of Gotham.
Thor: Love and Thunder is headlined by Chris Hemsworth, who will reprise his role as the God of Thunder for the ninth time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a supporting cast that will feature the fan-favorite Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Taika Waititi as Korg.
Taika Waititi will also return to the director's chair with a screenplay he wrote. Production is set to begin in August.
Thor: Love and Thunder hammers its way into theaters November 5, 2021.
