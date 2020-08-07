ROBOT CHICKEN EXCLUSIVE: Discussing The Emmy-Winning Series With BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Star Seth Green

Adult Swim's Robot Chicken is gearing up to air its 200th episode and to celebrate we chatted exclusively with creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich! Check out what the former has to say about the show!

For the past several decades Seth Green has become well known for a variety of roles spread across a multitude of genres. From his younger days in It, Can't Hardly Wait, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Austin Powers to his more recent work on Changeland, Family Guy, Guardians of the Galaxy, and of course, Robot Chicken.

Robot Chicken is the animated talent brainchild of Green and his Stoopid Monkey Studios partner Matthew Senreich who co-created the show alongside him. While it initially began as a series of web shorts, Robot Chicken was eventually picked up by Adult Swim and has now been on the air for over a decade.

With the series gearing up for the 200th episode, we have exclusively chatted with both Green and Senreich in support of the show, which we will be sharing over the next couple of days. First, we want to share our conversation with Green about Robot Chicken, as we learned a lot of interesting stuff from the Emmy winner!

We learn about his inspiration, the toys he played with as a child, his favorite fandoms, how the rise in nerd culture affects his work, and so much more. See what you make of his comments yourself below!

Joe: Hey Seth, thanks so much for chatting with me, it's an honor. Even though you're one of the biggest names in adult animation today your career actually began with live-action roles, so did you always know you wanted to transition into this genre of television production?

Seth Green: (Laughs) That's so funny, no. I have never thought about entertainment as a segregated opportunity. I've always seen throughout my career performers diversify their expression across all mediums and I started as a kid and a part of what drew me to entertaining and performing was a love of character interpretation.

Being able to mimic voices or adjust the sound of my voice to represent all kinds of things, that's always been a favorite thing of mine. I got to do a ton of voice-overs as a young kid. I did a lot of commercials and animated stuff. So that as an expression has always been something that is really organic to me.

I also don't want to imply that by putting so much emphasis on voice-over performance that I've got a lack of interest in continuing to do on-camera performing. I'm most attracted to roles or projects that I make all my decisions based on what I'm going to play and what people will be a part of it that I can collaborate with.

Photo Credit: Joe Viles/FOX

Joe: You were involved in everything from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to the Austin Powers movies. Do you think that having experience in so many different franchises helps with your versatility when it comes to tackling different things on Robot Chicken?

Seth Green: Absolutely. You only know what you know, right? And you can only learn what you experience and what you witness or what you're told. And so by being lucky enough to be in so many high-profile things and such a variety of genres has given me a basic familiarity enough to speak to them in a way that's not offensive. (Laughs)

Joe: Robot Chicken is all about playing with toys, which has to be one of the coolest jobs. I'm curious to know what sort of toys you played with when you were a kid?

Seth Green: I played with blocks, legos, fisher price toys, and all of it, you know? As I got older I got really into Star Wars and Transformers. You can probably look at the first season of Robot Chicken and presume that most if not all of the things that were on it were my most juvenile passions.

Joe: Were any of them your own personal toys and action figures?

Seth Green: When we made the webisodes back in 2000 and the internet didn't exist in the same way it was so impossible to source things that everybody that worked on the show sacrificed some of their own personal stuff to make the show. I always joke that this was our wartime and we were giving to the cause. (Laughs)

Once we got into our first real season in 2004 for Adult Swim we had different access via the internet to communicate with people and source things from other places and we had a little bit more of a budget to shop around and get the stuff that we needed.

Joe: The popularity of nerd culture has definitely skyrocketed in recent years and over the last decade. Do you feel like your job gets any easier the more the public latches on to these growing fanbases?

Seth Green: I haven't thought about it with respect to ease but I have definitely been in those conversations with friends and collaborators that bemoan the growing popularity of any of our formerly private musings, I just remind them that we've won, and all of the things that we got our asses kicked for celebrating and loving when we were younger, our kids will probably reject outright because its the mass popular love of their parent.

But on the other hand, I've had to scour the internet for people who love Star Wars and things the way I do, and now those things are the most profitable intellectual properties across all of pop culture. Who could imagine that the story of Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet would become the highest-grossing film of all time? If you had told me that when I was a teenager reading those stories, it just seemed impossible.

I guess it has made our job easier in the sense that a wider swath of the audience is interested in this type of content than ever was when we first came on the air.

If you're interested in listening to the audio component of the interview with Seth Green, you can hear it below, otherwise, be sure to share your thoughts on the actor's comments in the usual spot!





