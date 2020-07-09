THE BOYS Showrunner Eric Kripke Addresses Whether The Seemingly Unstoppable Homelander Can Be Killed

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has addressed whether Homelander can actually be stopped, revealing what some of the villain's weaknesses actually are following the arrival of season two on Amazon Prime...

The world of The Boys has a lot of parallels to the Marvel and DC Universes, with Antony Starr's Homelander boasting a lot of similarities to Superman. The key difference, of course, is that he's completely batsh*t crazy, but like the Man of Steel, it seems as if he's completely and utterly unstoppable.

In an interview with Collider, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that Homelander's mortality and possible vulnerabilities have been discussed in the writer's room, while Starr has also been privy to those conversations. He explains that while the villainous leader of The Seven is physically formidable, his true weakness comes from his mental state.

"At the moment there aren’t many physical ones, but there’s so many psychological ones that that’s what we kind of lean to," Kripke explained. "Anthony has said many times, and I agree, that Homelander is the weakest character in the show. So we’ve never really gotten into the 'How do you stop him physically?' But there are a lot of ways to stop him psychologically."

"He finds his human vulnerability so hateful and he hates that part of him and he tries to subsume it, and yet it is part of who he is," the showrunner added.

It's obviously going to be interesting seeing how much this is explored during season two of the show.

You can find our interview for The Boys season two with Kripke by clicking here, while Starr talks more about Homelander right here. Our spoiler-free review, meanwhile, can be found here.