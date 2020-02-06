BATWOMAN: A Brand New Character Will Inherit The Cape & Cowl From Ruby Rose's Kate Kane

What's believed to be a casting call for the second season of Batwoman is doing the rounds online, and it seemingly reveals that whoever replaces Ruby Rose in the lead will not be playing Kate Kane!

We recently found out that Ruby Rose had parted ways with Batwoman, and will not be returning for the already renewed second season. We were told that The CW had already begun the search for another actress to suit-up as Gothan's Scarlet Knight, but some new info has come to light which suggests that they may actually be planning to replace Kate Kane with an entirely new character.

What's believed to be a leaked casting call has been doing the rounds online, and it seemingly confirms that the mantle of Batwoman will be passed from Kane to a woman named Ryan Wilder (this could be a placeholder name).

UPDATE: THR has now confirmed that the casting call is legit.

The character is described as "likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her."

"With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero."

This is bound to disappoint Kate Kane fans, but some may feel it's a better option than replacing Bruce Wayne's cousin with another actress. Rose recently released another statement commenting on her departure from the role, but she still hasn't elaborated on what exactly happened.

What do you guys make of this? Drop us a comment in the usual place.