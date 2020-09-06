BATWOMAN: Possible Season 2 Details Hint At Kate Kane's Fate And Point To Scarecrow Debut

Some rumored plot details for the second season of The CW's Batwoman have now been revealed, and they hint at the fate of Ruby Rose's Kate Kane while pointing to the debut of the villainous Scarecrow...

It's now been confirmed that whoever winds up replacing Ruby Rose in the lead role of The CW's Batwoman will not actually be playing Kate Kane, but a brand new character who takes up the mantle of the Scarlet Knight. We still don't know who that's going to be (there are rumors that Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan might be in the running), but we may now have some details on how "Ryan Wilder" factors into the plot.

According to a report from The Direct, Wilder dons the cape and cowl after her mother is killed by Jonathan Crane, aka The Scarecrow, who will be introduced as one of Season 2's villains. Apparently, the budding vigilante steals Kane's costume and sets out to track the murderer down.

How does she manages to get her hands on the Batwoman suit? Well, that's the other big reveal: Kate Kane will be killed off either before or just as season 2 gets underway. How she checks out is not clear, but if accurate, it certainly sounds like The CW has decided to close the door on the possibility of Rose returning to the role at some point in the future.

A lot of this info appears to have come from some leaked audition tapes, so there's a decent chance it's on the level. What do you guys think? Drop us a comment in the usual place.