RIVERDALE's Vanessa Morgan Rumored To Be In Contention To Replace Ruby Rose As BATWOMAN

Although this is very much just a rumor for now, a new report claims that Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan is one of the actresses in contention to replace Ruby Rose as the lead in The CW's Batwoman series.

We found out last month that Ruby Rose had parted ways with Batwoman, and will not be returning for the already renewed second season. We were told that The CW had already begun the search for another actress to suit-up as Gotham's Scarlet Knight - but they won't be playing Kate Kane!

Showrunner Caroline Dries recently confirmed that another character named Ryan Wilder (this may still be a placeholder) would inherit the cape and cowl, and Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan is said to be in the running to suit-up as the new Batwoman.

According to The Cinema Spot, The CW is interested in Morgan for the role, and she's expected to screen test at some point. Of course, even if this is accurate, there's nothing to say she'll actually land the part.

Morgan made headlines over the weekend when she called out Riverdale for sidelining black characters by depicting them only as sidekicks.

You can check out a recent character breakdown for Ryan Wilder below.

"Likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero."

