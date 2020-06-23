DOOM PATROL: New Season 2 Poster Features Appropriately Eccentric Take On The Team From Doaly

DC Universe has unveiled an amazing new poster for Doom Patrol 's upcoming second season featuring the team in psychedelic surroundings, and some possible hints about what's to come in the DC Comics series!

DC Universe has revealed an all-new poster for Doom Patrol season 2 which is illustrated by UK-based pop culture artist Doaly. Exclusive to the streaming platform, the poster will be available as a part of the DC Universe Rewards program on June 25, timed to season 2 premiere.

Doaly’s exclusive Doom Patrol poster encapsulates what the world’s strangest Super Heroes will be faced with in the upcoming second season. Butterflies, clocks and a brick? Take a wild guess! Doaly’s portfolio includes official artwork for Rick and Morty, Wonder Woman, Star Wars and much more. More of his work can be found by clicking HERE.

Free for all fans to participate, the DC Universe Rewards program enables users to earn special tokens for doing the things they already love - reading and finishing a digital DC comic, watching an entire DC movie or TV episode, and interacting with other fans on the DC Universe community boards.

Using the earned tokens, fans can redeem rewards ranging from a 30-day premium subscription to DC Universe to exclusive collectibles such as a special Harley Quinn show statue, and now this exclusive Doom Patrol season 2 poster!

Three new episodes of Doom Patrol's second season will be released on DC Universe on June 25, with one new episode premiering every Thursday thereafter.

Click HERE for more Doom Patrol news from CBM!

