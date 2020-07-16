DOOM PATROL Opens A Box In The New Promo For Season 2, Episode 7: "Dumb Patrol"

Next week, on DC's Doom Patrol , the team learns a valuable lesson that When someone explicitly tells you not to open a box, you probably should listen. Meanwhile, The Chief tries to strike a deal...

With the season now confirmed for nine episodes, next week's installment will begin to set up the endgame of this year as The Chief (Timothy Dalton) will find himself face-to-face with this season's big bad, the Candlemaker (Lex Lang), who has been causing all kinds of mental anguish for Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro) all summer.

Meanwhile, back at Doom Manor, a mysterious package arrives with explicit instructions to not open it and as you can expect, they do, so expect plenty of really dumb shenanigans from Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Cyborg (Joivan Wade), and Jane (Diane Guerrero) when next Thursday rolls around.





207 “Dumb Patrol”



Miranda helps protect the Doom Patrol from some truly terrible ideas after a mysterious package arrives at Doom Manor. Rita’s visit to the Cloverton beekeeper leads her to confront her lingering mommy issues. While on his way back to the manor, Cliff ends up stuck on the side of the road – literally. Niles heads north to find Dorothy’s mother.

DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.