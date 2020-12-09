DOOM PATROL Renewed For Season Three; Will Now Stream Exclusively On HBO Max

While it looked grim for a moment following that massive cliffhanger, it looks like DC's Doom Patrol will indeed return for a third season, except it will now stream exclusively on HBO Max!

Ahead of their DC FanDome panel this afternoon, Warner Bros. TV had some exciting news to share as it's been officially confirmed that Doom Patrol has been renewed for a third season, set to debut sometime in 2021.

However, unlike the previous two seasons, season three will stream exclusively on HBO Max, which is a decision many saw coming as the DC Universe begins to unload their small catalog of original titles onto other platforms under the WarnerMedia umbrella. Stargirl was the first to move, heading to The CW for season two, and decisions on the fates of the respective third seasons of Titans and Harley Quinn may be coming later today.

“On behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return to Doom Manor, and we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC Universe and, of course, HBO Max.,” said executive producer Jeremy Carver in a statement following the announcement.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, production was unable to be completed on the season two finale, resulting in the final episode of the season ending on a massive cliffhanger that will now presumably be resolved in the opening hour of season three.

You didn’t think we’d leave you hanging, did you? pic.twitter.com/fVKDH576NP — Doom Patrol (@DCDoomPatrol) September 12, 2020

DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.



Doom Patrol features:

Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder/The Chief

Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele/Robotman

Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor/Negative Man

April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman

Joivan Wade as Victor Stone/Cyborg

Diane Guerrero as Kay Challis/Crazy Jane



Doom Patrol returns 2021