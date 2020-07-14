DOOM PATROL Season 2 Cut Short By An Episode Due To COVID-19 Production Shut Down

Due to the global production shut down caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it looks like Doom Patrol season two won't have a proper finale, as they were unable to complete work on episode ten.

Newcomer Abigail Shapiro, who plays Dorothy Spinner on the series, revealed to Insider that they were unable to complete filming prior to the shutdown and she believes the planned season finale has now been scrapped, meaning this season will end with episode nine on August 6.

"It was basically all finished. There was going to be one more episode and we only had a couple of scenes left, but we never got to finish that episode. So, I don't know if that episode is ever going to air or anything. I don't know much about what's happening."

Considering how much work has already been done and, not to mention the massive cliffhanger that ends episode nine, it seems highly unlikely that the episode will never air. The more likely scenario, if they're unable to resume filming before the end of the summer, is that it will be saved to serve as a potential season three premiere. That is, of course, if the series is indeed renewed for a third season by the DC Universe or HBO Max.

DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.