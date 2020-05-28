DOOM PATROL Season 2 First Look Images And Official Posters Introduce Dorothy Spinner

Following yesterday's big launch, we've received our first look at Dorothy Spinner in the upcoming second season of Doom Patrol , which will stream on both HBO Max & DC Universe. Check out some promo pics.

Spinner was initially introduced, albeit very briefly, in the season one finale when it was revealed that The Chief (Timothy Dalton) had hidden her away for decades to protect her from the world (and the world from her), as she has the ability to turn her imaginary friends real, which is likely to cause all kinds of trouble for our heroes (namely Robotman).

Plus, the photos also confirm the return of Willoughby Kipling (Mark Sheppard), who will appear in the season premiere and will be seen interacting with The Chief.

Doom Patrol returns June 25 and will stream on both HBO Max and DC Universe.

















DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.