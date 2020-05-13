DOOM PATROL Season 2 Set To Premiere This June As HBO Max Unveils Summer Slate

HBO Max has revealed its second slate of premium Max Originals which will be available to view after the streaming service's May 27th launch, and it includes a June premiere date for Doom Patrol Season 2.

Despite a somewhat divisive season finale, Doom Patrol was arguably the best thing to come out of the now struggling DC Universe streaming service, and fans have been anxiously awaiting official word on a second season.

Now, HBO Max has unveiled its second wave slate of Max Originals to debut throughout the summer, and we'll be rejoining Robot Man, Crazy Jane and the rest of the misfit heroes much sooner than expected.

Following the streamer's launch later this month, the next wave of titles coming to the platform begins Thursday, June 18th with the debut of the entire first season of the unscripted kids adventure competition series Karma, and that'll be followed by Doom Patrol Season 2 on June 25th (it will also be available on DC Universe).

Also on the slate: Esme & Roy, Search Party Season 3, Adventure Time: Distant Lands- BMO, Expecting Amy, The House of Ho, An American Pickle, and much more.

You'll find the full lineup here, and we also have a synopsis and poster for Doom Patrol Season 2 below.

DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

Are you guys looking forward to more Doom Patrol? Let us know in the comments.