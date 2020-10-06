DOOM PATROL Season 2 Trailer Sees The Misfit Heroes Reassemble For More Strange Adventures

It was recently announced that the second season of Doom Patrol is set to premiere on HBO Max and DC Universe later this month, and we now have a delightfully bonkers first trailer. Check it out...

DC Universe recently announced that we'll be rejoining Robot Man, Crazy Jane and the rest of the misfit heroes much sooner than expected on June 25th, and now a typically surreal first trailer for Doom Patrol Season 2 has been released online.

When we last saw the team of deranged do-gooders in the Season 1 finale they'd been forced to miniaturize themselves in order to escape Mr. Nobody and survive Negative Man's (Matt Bomer) nuclear blast (a megalomaniacal cockroach named Ezekiel and a vengeful rat called Admiral Whiskers were also involved), and it looks like things are only going to get weirder from there.

The Chief's (Timothy Dalton) daughter was introduced towards the end of the first season, but this trailer makes it clear that young Dorothy Spinner - who has the power to turn her imaginary friends real - has the potential to "unleash hell of Earth."

DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

