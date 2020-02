DOOM PATROL Season Two Casts Newcomer Abigail Shapiro As The Chief's Daughter Dorothy Spinner

After being teased at the end of last season, Doom Patrol has found Niles Caulder's mysterious 11-year-old daughter, Dorothy Spinner, in newcomer Abigail Shapiro, who will recur this coming season.

Doom Patrol features: Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder/The Chief Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele/Robotman Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor/Negative Man April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman Joivan Wade as Victor Stone/Cyborg Diane Guerrero as Kay Challis/Crazy Jane Phil Morris as Silas Stone Alan Tudyk as Eric Morden/Mr. Nobody Doom Patrol returns 2020

