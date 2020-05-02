DOOM PATROL Season Two Casts Newcomer Abigail Shapiro As The Chief's Daughter Dorothy Spinner
TV Line is reporting that up-and-coming actress Abigail Shapiro has joined the cast of Doom Patrol season two as Niles Caulder's (Timothy Dalton) 11-year-old daughter Dorothy Spinner, who was initially teased at the end of the hit show's freshman season last year.
Her official character description reads, “Niles loves her very much and has gone through great sacrifice to protect her, and the world, from her special abilities. Now that she is no longer hidden, Niles will go to even greater lengths to protect her.”
In the comics, Dorothy suffered a facial deformity as a child that gave her the appearance of an ape, complete with hairy arms, and because of this, she great up completely isolated from society, with only her imaginary friends for company. However, after some time, she ultimately discovered that she had the power to bring her imaginary friends to life.
Doom Patrol will return for its second season later this year and has been confirmed to stream on both the DC Universe and HBO Max.
DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (BRENDAN FRASER), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (MATT BOMER), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (APRIL BOWLBY) and Crazy Jane (DIANE GUERRERO), led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (TIMOTHY DALTON). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found their purpose through The Chief, coming together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence. Following the mysterious disappearance of The Chief these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg (JOIVAN WADE), who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.
Doom Patrol features:
Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder/The Chief
Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele/Robotman
Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor/Negative Man
April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman
Joivan Wade as Victor Stone/Cyborg
Diane Guerrero as Kay Challis/Crazy Jane
Phil Morris as Silas Stone
Alan Tudyk as Eric Morden/Mr. Nobody
Doom Patrol returns 2020
