DOOM PATROL: The Candlemaker Is Loose In The New Promo For The Season 2 Finale: "Wax Patrol"

Due to the global production shut down this past spring, filming was unable to be completed on the second season finale of Doom Patrol, which means next week's installment will serve as an early finale and will contain a massive cliffhanger that will have to tide you over until HBO Max renews the critically acclaimed series for a third outing.

Prior to the cliffhanger, expect some major developments for our lovable band of misfits as they find themselves up against the deadly Candlemaker (Lex Lang) while also simultaneously working to take down their own individual imaginary friends. Plus, Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro) makes a move that could change everything...





209 “Wax Patrol”



Before they can save the world from The Candlemaker, the Doom Patrol must first confront their childhood imaginary friends. Meanwhile, Jane reflects on the first time that Miranda became primary, and Dorothy must make a fateful choice.







DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.