DOOM PATROL Will Be The Only DC Universe Series On HBO Max Reveals Content Chief

There's been a great deal of confusion over the decision to have Doom Patrol stream across both DC Universe and HBO Max, and Content Chief Kevin Reilly has today explained the thinking behind this...

Earlier this year, HBO Max Content Chief Kevin Reilly explained that WarnerMedia were still attempting to figure out how subscriptions between HBO Max and DC Universe would work. Both are owned by the same company, and there's concern that consumers will be paying for the same thing twice, especially after the announcement that Doom Patrol will stream on both.

Business Insider asked Reilly what that means for HBO Max and whether we can expect all the DCU shows to transition over to the new streaming platform as time passes.

"There have been extensive discussions around DCU because DC is such a valuable entity to us and the depth of fandom is so important. So we really want to figure out how we walk this line for fans where we have a deep fan engagement, which is why DCU was designed, and a broader fan engagement."

"That is evolving but there were high-end series that DCU produced that felt like, budgetarily, we could handle from a business model better, and bring along and service that swath of fans," he continued. "Doom Patrol" was a show we identified that had deep love for it and tucked right into our portfolio."

An HBO Max representative later reached out to the site to clarify that there are "no current plans for any other DCU show" to move to that platform, and it's likely WarnerMedia simply wanted something DC related on their new service as soon as possible, hence why Doom Patrol has moved.

Click HERE for more Doom Patrol news from CBM!