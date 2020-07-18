DOOM PATROL: Willoughby Kipling Returns In New Photos For Season 2, Episode 7: "Dumb Patrol"

The DC Universe and HBO Max have released ten new promotional stills from next week's episode of Doom Patrol , offering a look at the return of Willoughby Kipling, a colorful new baddie and more!

With only three episodes left, things are really starting to heat up on Doom Patrol and the next episode will surely up the ante even further as The Chief (Timothy Dalton) finds himself face-to-face with the notorious Candlemaker (Lex Lang), who's been making Dorothy Spinner's (Abigail Shapiro) life a living hell for as long as she can remember.

Meanwhile, the episode also promises some classic Doom Patrol shenanigans as the team opens a box that drops their IQs several hundred points, resulting in some hilarity as they once again cross paths with Willoughby Kipling and some dangerous pink villains.

207 “Dumb Patrol”



Miranda helps protect the Doom Patrol from some truly terrible ideas after a mysterious package arrives at Doom Manor. Rita’s visit to the Cloverton beekeeper leads her to confront her lingering mommy issues. While on his way back to the manor, Cliff ends up stuck on the side of the road – literally. Niles heads north to find Dorothy’s mother.







































DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.