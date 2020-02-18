SUPERMAN & LOIS Pilot Spoilers Reveal A Major Character Death And Post-CRISIS Return

The CW has ordered Superman & Lois
straight to series, and expectations are high on the latest Arrowverse TV show to deliver as the Man of Steel finally makes his small screen return.
Now, thanks to Primetimer
, we have even more details about what's to come in the pilot episode and, as previously reported, Clark Kent will have been laid off from The Daily Planet when we catch up with him here. Things only get worse for the hero when he hears his mother calling out for him from Smallville, and when he gets home, she's dead from unspecified causes at Kent Farm.
Jonathan Kent is already dead when Superman & Lois
begins, but it seems like Martha's demise could be tied to a greater mystery and the unknown villain
who reportedly debuts in this episode.
It's also said that The CW series will feature the return of Supergirl
villain Morgan Edge. This time, he will be portrayed as the owner of The Daily Planet, and he's reportedly responsible for Clark losing his job and cares very little about real journalism and facts. Whether this is the version of Edge played by Adrian Pasdar is unclear, but he may have been reimagined after Crisis on Infinite Earths
.
We probably won't get a first look at Superman & Lois
until Comic-Con, but set photos are a possibility, and we've already seen a leaked shot of Tyler Hoechlin in a brand new costume
.
What are your thoughts on these latest details?
