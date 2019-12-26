 CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS Promo Teases What's To Come In The Final Two Chapters Of The Crossover
The Flash Headlines Pictures Videos

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS Promo Teases What's To Come In The Final Two Chapters Of The Crossover

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS Promo Teases What's To Come In The Final Two Chapters Of The Crossover

With the Multiverse destroyed by the Anti-Monitor, only a handful of heroes are left. Now, a new promo teases what comes next for them as the Flash and company look to rebuild everything they've lost...

Josh Wilding | 12/26/2019
Filed Under: "The Flash"
Crisis on Infinite Earths ended on a huge cliffhanger after Lex Luthor killed the "Kingdom Come" version of Superman just moments after the Multiverse was destroyed by the Anti-Monitor. 

Now, with the final two chapters on the horizon, The CW has released a promo featuring footage from the end of the crossover, and it looks like the remaining heroes are going to have the odds stacked against them as they look to restore everything that's been lost following their biggest defeat to date. 

The first three chapters received positive reviews from fans and critics, and it's now going to be interesting to see how the story wraps up and whether it can live up to what's come before. After all, if all those big deaths are undone in one fell swoop and everything is the same as it always was, Crisis on Infinite Earths won't have really lived up to expectations or the stakes the title teased.

For now, check out the promo below and stay tuned for further updates on these episodes.


Hit the "View List" button to check out some hi-res images
from the first three chapters of Crisis on Infinite Earths!
 
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...