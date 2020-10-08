It's Looking Increasingly Likely That The DC Universe Streaming Service's Days Are Numbered

Signs that WarnerMedia is planning to pull the plug on the DC Universe streaming service have been clear to see for some time, and there's now more evidence that its days are numbers thanks to HBO Max!

Fans have noticed that the "DC Universe" preface has been removed from both Titans and Harley Quinn on their respective social media accounts. There's been some concern about DC Universe's future for months, with various series moved to HBO Max, and WarnerMedia scrapping yearly subscriptions shortly after that new platform was launched.

It's possible the hope is to just streamline the titles of these shows, but it also seems likely that WarnerMedia no longer wants fans to associate them specifically with DC Universe.

Stargirl, which was originally a DC Universe show, will now air exclusively on The CW for season 2, while Doom Patrol season 2 streaming on HBO Max and DC Universe simultaneously. Even Harley Quinn's first season was recently made available on HBO Max, meaning Titans is the only truly exclusive show on DC Universe (with comic books being the only other real draw).

With new projects like Green Lantern and Justice League Dark planned for HBO Max, there's no longer a reason for DC Universe to continue existing, especially with it serving as competition to another streaming service owned by WarnerMedia. It would be like Disney+ launching Marvel Universe, only for it to have one exclusive show...it just doesn't make economical sense.

Click HERE for more DC Universe news from CBM!

