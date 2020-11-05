TITANS Spinoffs Reportedly Considered Despite Doubts About DC Universe Streaming Service's Future

While there's speculation about the future of the DC Universe streaming service due to the planned launch of HBO Max, Warner Bros. is still reportedly looking at launching further Titans spinoff shows...

Earlier today, we learned that DC Universe's days could be numbered, and that's down to the upcoming launch of HBO Max. It doesn't make sense for WarnerMedia to essentially have two competing streaming services, but it's mentioned in that same Business Insider report (albeit very briefly) that there are plans to continue creating content...for now.

According to a former Digital Labs employee, "The feeling in the office is that DC Universe is going to be around for at least another year or two...There’s commitment and funding."

However, output is going to be small according to a crew member for DC Universe's productions, and they also confirmed that the focus is now being put on Titans, the centrepiece of the streaming service's lineup. As a result, a number of spinoff shows are reportedly being considered.

Your guess is as good as ours when it comes to what those might be, especially as they won't necessarily have to involve heroes who are part of that team (remember it was in Titans we first met the Doom Patrol). Regardless, it's certainly exciting to consider what the possibilities might be.

Many fans would love to see more of Hawk and Dove teaming up, while Robin and Starfire are obviously characters who could hold their own in solo projects if Warner Bros. heads in that direction.

What do you guys think?