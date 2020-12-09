YOUNG JUSTICE Renewed For A Fourth Season; Will Be Titled YOUNG JUSTICE: PHANTOMS

Young Justice season 4 is officially a go as DC FanDome has confirmed the fan-favorite animated superhero show's return. The new season will be titled Young Justice: Phantoms.

Good news for Young Justice fans. Season 4 has been confirmed as a teaser card has been revealed, confirming that the new season will be titled Young Justice: Phantoms. Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman's WB Animation series first premiered back in November 2010 and initially ran for two seasons before concluding in March 2013. A strong fan campaign saw the series resurrected for the DC Universe streaming platform January 2019. The two-part third season concluded on August 19, 2019.

Over a year later, Young Justice fans finally have confirmation of a fourth season. However, the fate of the DC Universe streaming platform appears to be muddying the waters. Amid reports that WB may retire the app and focus exclusively on HBO Max, Young Justice's confirmation of a fourth season comes with zero additional details other than the fact that it will be titled Young Justice: Phantoms.

Where do you think the long-running show will head in a fourth season. Each subsequent season has introduced a new generation of heroes with Dick Grayson graduating to his Nightwing persona and passing the Robin mantle to Tim Drake (Jason Todd was confirmed to have died off screen). Damian Wayne appeared as an infant in season 3 so perhaps the timeskip in the fourth season will see him leading the new team as the latest Boy Wonder?

Keep it locked to CBM for additional DC FanDome coverage and our continued coverage on Young Justice.