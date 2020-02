AGENTS OF ATLAS Project Rumored To Be In Development At Marvel As A SHANG-CHI Follow-Up

Themovie is set to hit theaters around this time next year, and if a new rumor is to believed, Marvel already has plans for a follow-up featuring Simu Liu's Master of Kung Fu.According to GWW , anproject (it's not clear if it'll be a film or a Disney+ series) is currently in early development, andwill serve as the jumping off point.The Agents of Atlas have been around since the '50s and originality featured a lineup of various disparate characters. The title was relaunched last year as Greg Pak's, with a team made up of Asian and Asian American superheroes such as Shang-Chi, Silk, White Fox and Brawn. This would also allow Randall Park to return as Agent Jimmy Woo.How much stock should we put in this? Well, the source has had some scoops pan out in the past but they've also been known to share a few that went belly up, so we'll leave that up to you.Assuming there is some truth to this, what roster ofcharacters would you most like to see? Drop us a comment in the usual place.