Disney+ Sets Premiere Months For FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER, WANDAVISION And THE MANDALORIAN
Disney has announced that 26.5 million subscribers have signed up to the Disney+ streaming service since its launch, and Bob Iger has also provided us with more specific time widows for the second season of The Mandalorian and the first of the highly-anticipated Marvel shows.
Although the specific days haven't been revealed, Disney chief Bob Iger has announced the premiere dates for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney+...
Although specific dates were not revealed, we have been informed that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will premiere this August, followed by the second season of The Mandalorian in October, and WandaVision in December.
Iger also announced that "seven other Marvel series in various stages of development or pre-production." Of those, only five are currently known (She-Hulk, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and the animated What If?) so some exciting updates may be imminent. In addition, spinoffs are being considered for some of The Mandalorian's supporting characters.
Check out the first footage from the Marvel shows below, along with updated synopses.
THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER
Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall.
WANDAVISION
Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year.
LOKI
In Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ next year—2021.
