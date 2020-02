Disney+ Sets Premiere Months For FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER, WANDAVISION And THE MANDALORIAN

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER

Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall.



WANDAVISION

Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year.



LOKI

In Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ next year—2021.

Disney has announced that 26.5 million subscribers have signed up to the Disney+ streaming service since its launch, and Bob Iger has also provided us with more specific time widows for the second season ofand the first of the highly-anticipated Marvel shows.Although specific dates were not revealed, we have been informed thatwill premiere this August, followed by the second season ofin October, andin December.Iger also announced that "seven other Marvel series in various stages of development or pre-production." Of those, only five are currently known (and the animated) so some exciting updates may be imminent. In addition, spinoffs are being considered for some of's supporting characters.Check out the first footage fromthe Marvel shows below, along with updated synopses.