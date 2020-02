FALCON & THE WINTER SOLDIER Adds SUPERGIRL Actor Carl Lumbly - Is He Playing Isaiah Bradley?

Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall.

Although cameras stopped rolling on Disney+'slast week, we're still hearing about new additions to the cast, and this latest one is sure to prompt speculation. Deadline reports that veteran actor Carl Lumbly has joined the cast of the Marvel show, and while the article states that his role has not been revealed, it does strongly hint that he could well be playing Isaiah Bradley, aka the "Black Captain America."In the comics, Bradley was an early product of the United States' Super-Soldier program (codenamed Project: Rebirth) during World War II, and also took up the shield as an alternate version of the Star Spangled Avenger.As a callback to his stellar work voicing Martian Manhunter in the classicanimated series, Lumbly recently appeared as the father of J’onn J’onzz on The CW's. He also played Dick Halloran in Mike Flanagan's Stephen King adaptation,stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker/USAgent.