THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Set Photo Reveals A First Look At Erin Kellyman's Mysterious Villain

Yesterday, we were treated to a new look at Sebastian Stan's Bucky on the set of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier , but another photo reveals what appears to be Erin Kellyman's mysterious villain...

Work has resumed on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Atlanta, Georgia, and we now have a new photo featuring a meeting between Georges St-Pierre's Batroc the Leaper and Erin Kellyman's unknown character in Woodruff Park. They definitely appear to be in league based on this image.

Recently, a scene description claimed, "Georges was filming in a park standing with Desmond by a bench, while Erin sat between them on the back of the bench with her feet on the seat. He could not hear any dialogue but said that Erin’s character used some kind of power, unclear how, to impress the two. The power involved extras near them in a field stopping, simultaneously looking at the phones, looking up, and all walking towards them in a group and as if in a trance."

That definitely appears to be what we're seeing here, though there's obviously no evidence that Kellyman is, as previously reported, playing Songbird (a future member of the Thunderbolts).

If the Solo: A Star Wars Story actress is indeed playing Songbird, that points to her potentially having a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a recurring villain. It's hard to say for sure, but The Falcon and The Winter Soldier certainly appears to feature a large number of foes for the title heroes!

Check out the photo below:

