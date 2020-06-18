NEW WARRIORS: Scrapped TV Series Would Have Transformed Keith David Into M.O.D.O.K. Confirms Showrunner

The live-action New Warriors TV series is no longer happening, but showrunner Kevin Biegel has now confirmed that Keith David's character was set to become M.O.D.O.K. a little further down the line...

Before Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took control of Marvel Television, Jeph Loeb was developing a number of small screen projects, including a New Warriors series for Freeform. The entire cast was announced way back in 2017 - with Milana Vayntrub playing Squirrel Girl - and the show was ordered to series soon after.

However, after the pilot was shot, Freeform reportedly no longer had any room for the series, and Marvel Television was unable to sell it to another network (despite that opening episode being well-received). Now, it's pretty clear the show is dead, but here's something which might just make you wish it had come to pass as planned.

Showrunner Kevin Biegel has taken to Twitter to reveal that his plan was to transform actor Keith David's (21 Bridges, The Flash) character into M.O.D.O.K. That would have marked the iconic comic book villain's live-action debut, and interestingly, would have seen him portrayed as African American rather than Caucasian as in the source material.

When David was cast, it was Ernest Vigman, a character described as "a caustic municipal employee who butts up against the hopeful energy of the New Warriors." That sounds quite a bit different to George Tarleton, the man who was transformed into M.O.D.O.K. in the comic books.

