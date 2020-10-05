WANDAVISION: Marvel Studios Concept Artist Andy Park Shares Hi-Res Version Of The Human Vision

Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park has shared a hi-res version of that first piece of WandaVision concept art, and it offers an even closer shot of the show's bizarre sitcom setting. Check it out!

There's a lot of excitement surrounding WandaVision, and following reports that the show is going to meet its planned December premiere date, we're eagerly anticipating a first look. Last year, some concept art was revealed featuring the show's sitcom setting, and concept artist Andy Park has now shared a nice, hi-res look at that.

Unfortunately, we don't get to see the full piece (which shows the shadows of both The Vision and Scarlet Witch above their sitcom counterparts), but it is nice to get a closer look at the returning android.

He first took on a human form in Avengers: Infinity War, but seeing as the Mind Stone was torn from his head by Thanos in Wakanda, we have no idea how he's going to be resurrected in the Disney+ series. However, common sense says it has something to do with Wanda's powers.

Check out this WandaVision concept art below:

