EXTRACTION Could Get A Sequel Which Either Takes Place In The Past Or After The Events Of The First Film

In a new interview, Extraction director Sam Hargrave reveals that there have already been "discussions" of a sequel which could either take place in the past...or following the events of the first film!

While the success of movies on Netflix are measured very differently to those that open in theaters, it's hard to escape the feeling that Extraction was made with the idea of launching a franchise to rival Bourne or John Wick. Asked by Digital Spy whether we could see a sequel down the film, director Sam Hargrave confirmed that it is an idea which has been discussed.

"We're all going to wait to see how fans react to the film," he told the site before the movie hit the streaming service. "And based on that, there have been discussions of different storylines that could take place in different times – both forward in time and backwards in time."

"We're just waiting to see what happens, and to see how the appetite is for these characters and for this film," Hargrave continued. "And then we'll make our decision. But there definitely have been discussions of broadening this world, for sure."

The response to Extraction has definitely been a positive one, and the involvement of both The Russo Brothers and Chris Hesmworth surely mean Netflix will want to tell another Tyler Rake story sooner rather than later. In terms of when the movie takes place, there are definitely ways to explore the mercenary's part, but as we mentioned earlier, future stories are also a possibility.

