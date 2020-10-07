CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA: Scrapped Season 5 Plans Revealed As Follow-Up Comic Book Confirmed

Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will end with season four, but producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has shared plans for the scrapped season five which will now be adapted into a comic book series.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is ending on Netflix after four seasons. While the show took a slight dip in quality after a stellar first season, the news was still met with a great deal of disappointment from fans, but there is now some good news.

Writer, director, and producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently took to Twitter to comment on the cancellation news, and revealed that the plan for "Part 4" was to adapt the "Witch War" storyline from the comic books. As you can see in the teaser image, Sabrina is pictured alongside Harvey Kinkle, Nicolas Scratch, Theo Putnam and Roz Walker, while Riverdale characters Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper, and Cheryl Blossom can all be seen above.

Before you start getting too upset about what we missed out on, though, Aguirre-Sacasa went on to promise that the story is "[t]o be continued in the pages of [Chilling Adventures of Sabrina] comic book." In other words, it sounds like the plan isn't for the series to find a new home, but continue in the form of a comic book series (similar to what happened with Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

However, it's also possible that he's referring to the original Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series which lasted for only eight issues and ended in 2017.

We'll have to wait and see, but you can check out Aguirre-Sacasa's comments below:

