CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA Takes Us "Straight To Hell" With Season 3 Music Video Trailer

Following last night's fiery poster, Netflix has released the first footage from the upcoming third season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in the form of a "Straight to Hell" music video. Check it out...

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Netflix has decided to do something a little different. Instead of a standard trailer, the streaming service has debuted a music video for the original song "Straight to Hell," which features star Kiernan Shipka belting out a tune with the band Lovecraft.



At the end of Part 2, Sabrina was forced to watch as the spirit of Lucifer (who is actually her real father) was trapped in the body of her boyfriend Nicholas Scratch, and the titular teenage witch will now have to "knock knock knock on the gates of Hell" in an attempt rectify what happened.



Check out the trailer below, along with a synopsis and a rundown of the top 10 horror movie homages and references from the first season. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns on January 24th.







"Sabrina can't live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord's unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil..."

Night Of The Living Dead



We'll start with arguably the most obvious one!



When we first meet Sabrina and her pals they're watching Night of the Living Dead at their local theater. Then, when Harvey is walking 'Brina home he quotes the seminal zombie flick's most famous line, "they're coming to get you Barbara!"

Rosemary's Baby



There are a couple of references to Roman Polanski's terrifying Rosemary's Baby.



There are a couple of references to Roman Polanski's terrifying Rosemary's Baby.

The first is a very subtle nod to the character of Doctor Saperstein when Mrs. Wardwell/Madame Satan picks up what she believes to be a young woman in distress on the side of the road. Then, in a later episode, Sabrina has a vision of twin babies and one of 'em has cloven hooves instead of feet.

Pet Sematary



Hilda actually mentions that The Spellmans have a Pet Cemetery out near their human graveyard, but later on we get a far more sinister homage to Stephen King's classic tale when Sabrina resurrects poor Tommy Hinkle.



Hilda actually mentions that The Spellmans have a Pet Cemetery out near their human graveyard, but later on we get a far more sinister homage to Stephen King's classic tale when Sabrina resurrects poor Tommy Hinkle.

Like little Gage in the novel and film adaptation, Tommy comes back as a soulless shadow of himself, seemingly with a taste for human flesh.

Salem's Lot



When Ambrose's new boyfriend Luke pays the housebound warlock a visit, he scratches on the window before appearing in the doorway and saying, "open the window Mark."



When Ambrose's new boyfriend Luke pays the housebound warlock a visit, he scratches on the window before appearing in the doorway and saying, "open the window Mark."

If you've seen the 1979 TV movie adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot, you'll know this is a reference to one of the scariest scenes when a vampire child comes calling on his best friend.

Evil Dead



A very direct homage to Sam Raimi's Evil Dead occurs when Sabrina is fleeing her Dark Baptism.



A very direct homage to Sam Raimi's Evil Dead occurs when Sabrina is fleeing her Dark Baptism.

As the conflicted young half-witch is running through the forest, the branches of the trees attempt to stop her by coiling around her limbs. Fortunately, things don't go quite as far as they do in Raimi's movie! After all, the infamous scene is known as the "tree rape" for a reason.

Hellraiser



At one point, Father Blackwood gives Sabrina a puzzle known as The Achyron Configuration to solve as a test to see if she's ready to take conjuration class. Solve it she does, and releases a demon in the process.



At one point, Father Blackwood gives Sabrina a puzzle known as The Achyron Configuration to solve as a test to see if she's ready to take conjuration class. Solve it she does, and releases a demon in the process.

This is very similar to what happens with the Lament Configuration box in Clive Barker's Hellraiser - although Batty Bat is not quite as kinky as ol' Pinhead.

The Shining



The rather aggressive way in which days of the week flash up on the screen in CAOS is most likely paying homage to Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, but there's also Roz and her Nana Ruth, who exhibit a precognitive power they call "The Cunning."



The rather aggressive way in which days of the week flash up on the screen in CAOS is most likely paying homage to Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, but there's also Roz and her Nana Ruth, who exhibit a precognitive power they call "The Cunning."

In the movie and Stephen King's source novel, Danny Torrance and Dick Halloran posses a very similar ability known as... well, you already know that!

The Exorcist



When Suzie's uncle Jessie is possessed by a demon while working in the mines, Sabrina takes in upon herself to perform an exorcism.



When Suzie's uncle Jessie is possessed by a demon while working in the mines, Sabrina takes in upon herself to perform an exorcism.

There are some very clear nods to William Friedkin's classic here, including a variation on the head spin, and a bit of projectile vomiting for good measure.

The Craft



There are obviously many thematic similarities between Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Craft, but we get a far more obvious wink to the movie when the titular teenage witch and The Weird Sisters are seen walking in slow motion towards a group of jocks they plan on tormenting.