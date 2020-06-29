THE OLD GUARD Character Posters & Motion Posters Offer New Details On Charlize Theron's Immortal Team

Forever is harder than it looks... Over the past week, Netflix has released a series of character posters and character motion posters from Gina Prince-Bythewood's upcoming The Old Guard !

Following those new stills and clips, Netflix has also released a series of character posters and character motion posters from The Old Guard, spotlighting each individual member of Academy Award-winner Charlize Theron's (Mad Max: Fury Road; F9) elite team of immortal beings and offering new tidbits of information.

Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball; Marvel's Cloak & Dagger) directed the feature from a screenplay from Greg Rucka (Stumptown; Whiteout), who also penned the original comic series.

In addition to Theron, the cast also features KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk; Captive State), Matthias Schoenaerts (Red Sparrow; The Danish Girl), Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin; Murder on the Orient Express), Luca Marinelli (Trust; They Call Me Jeeg), Harry Melling (Harry Potter; The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), and Veronica Ngo (Da 5 Bloods; Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi) and Academy Award-nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange; 12 Years a Slave).

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.